Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will host a plant sale at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds, in the Cattle Barn, behind the Exhibit building on Friday, September 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until plants are sold out if earlier than 1 p.m.) to help gardeners and house plant lovers transition into fall. Read more details in Wednesdays September 16 MDR newspaper edition.
Hot Spring County Master Gardeners fall plant sale planned for Friday morning
