Master Gardner U of A Division of Agriculture pic.

Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will host a plant sale at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds, in the Cattle Barn, behind the Exhibit building on Friday, September 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until plants are sold out if earlier than 1 p.m.) to help gardeners and house plant lovers transition into fall. Read more details in Wednesdays September 16 MDR newspaper edition. 

