The COVID-19 death toll in Hot Spring County has reached 55. Four of the deaths are probable.
There are currently 261 total active cases in Hot Spring County with 221 cases being confirmed, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Total cases for the county is 3,406 with 3,214 being confirmed.
In the past 24 hours, there have been 2,893 additional total cases reported across the state–2,000 being confirmed. There have also been 29 additional confirmed deaths.
More than 1,100 people are currently hospitalized.
Top counties for new cases include Washington with 272, Pulaski with 265, Benton with 260, Faulkner with 123 and Craighead with 109.
In his daily update Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson encourages Arkansans to take precautions during the holidays.
“This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family,” he said.