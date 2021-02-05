To help individuals who are prone to wander, the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office has utilized a solution—"Project Lifesaver." This program is designed to help residents who may have Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, mental dysfunction disorders as well as others with Down Syndrome or Autism.
The HSC Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone or family members in the county who may have relatives who have wandered at one time or another to use Project Lifesaver.
Read more about this wrist-watch sized transmitter that can be worn around an individual’s wrist or ankle in Thursdays February 4 MDR newspaper edition.