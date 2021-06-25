Recently, Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery by marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, became a federal holiday.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Hot Spring County Quorum Court approved an ordinance to declare Juneteenth a holiday in the county.
Because of time constraints tor 2021. the holiday will be celebrated on July 2. In upcoming years, it will be celebrated the same day as the federal holiday, according to the ordinance.
Read full story details in Wednesday's June 23 MDR newspaper edition.