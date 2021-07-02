In a public announcement Thursday, Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash reported that there is a “pending, non-assessed sex offender” moving to the area.
“The reason for posting this (public announcement) before his assessment is because of the nature of the violence of the crime,” Cash said.
Richard Conklin was convicted of aggravated assault and rape in Mississippi.
“Conklin had forced sexual contact, including intercourse with an underaged female victim,” according to Cash.
