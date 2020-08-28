Wilson Intermediate School Special Education Teacher Trinity Hughes provided a thorough in-depth presentation on high impact laws in special education to the Malvern School District administrators, teachers and staff. Read more about Hughes' presentation in Fridays August 28 MDR newspaper edition.
Hughes talks high impact laws in special education
