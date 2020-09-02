An increase in visitors at several state parks has prompted park officials to remind the public that COVID-19 restrictions remain in place and will be enforced. Pinnacle Mountain, Petit Jean, and Devil’s Den State Parks have all experienced similar rule infractions recently. Read more details in Wednesdays September 2 MDR newspaper edition.
Increased number of visitors focus of state parks staff
Latest Headlines
- Increased number of visitors focus of state parks staff
- Magnet Cove Jr. Lady Panthers battle tough in season opener against Lake Hamilton in seventh grade volleyball competition
- Thank You! Farmers Bank and Trust makes donation to Malvern Boys and Girls Club
- Malvern/HSC Library presents ‘Read for the Win’ football reading challenge
- COVID deaths, census top briefing agenda
- Race held for fallen officer
- Correction adds more than 11,000 negative results
- Congratulations! England awarded scholarship
Popular Content
Articles
- Arkansas Division of Correction inmate pronounced dead
- Local authorities capture wanted sex offender
- Groups come together to feed the homeless
- Hughes talks high impact laws in special education
- Tropical storm Laura damage reports in Hot Spring County
- A Different Kind of Welcome: Despite pandemic, classrooms open for first day of school
- Correction adds more than 11,000 negative results
- Task Force forming in Hot Spring County
- Tribe dominate Dragons in season-opener 40-8
- Lions claw their way to victory against Eagles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.