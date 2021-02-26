Earlier this month Judge Ben Barry, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas, ordered that a five-member water board be organized to oversee the Perla Water Association. The board has been organized and is effective today.
There will also be some changes for customers.
“As a necessary step to reorganize Perla Water Association in an attempt to make it financially sound and solvent. There will be a $15 rate increase per each customer. This is an order of a United States judge and must be implemented started on the March 2021 water bill,” according to the judge’s order.
All customer bills are due on the 10th of each month and beginning in March, if a bill is not paid in full by the 16th of the month, service will be shut off. The balance due must be paid in full in addition to a reconnection fee of $50 before service can be restored
Past due and shut off notice will not be sent to customers. Monthly bills will be the only bill customers will receive, according to a notice.