Larry's Pizza

Larry’s Pizza of Malvern employees are giving out gift cards to veterans and their spouses in honor of Veterans Day. After providing identification that they are veterans, the individuals can receive a gift card for a free buffet at the Malvern location. 

The giveaway started Wednesday and continues today. 

According to a manager at the restaurant, in previous years in honor of Veterans Day, employees have invited veterans to come to the restaurant to enjoy a free meal. Because of COVID-19, staff decided to do something different while still recognizing veterans. 

