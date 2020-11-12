Larry’s Pizza of Malvern employees are giving out gift cards to veterans and their spouses in honor of Veterans Day. After providing identification that they are veterans, the individuals can receive a gift card for a free buffet at the Malvern location.
The giveaway started Wednesday and continues today.
According to a manager at the restaurant, in previous years in honor of Veterans Day, employees have invited veterans to come to the restaurant to enjoy a free meal. Because of COVID-19, staff decided to do something different while still recognizing veterans.