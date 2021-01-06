The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library is ready to kick off its events schedule for the public to enjoy during the entire month of January for the new year of 2021. The library is presenting a winter reading challenge which began January 3 and ends February 28.
There are two age groups—age 12 and under and age 13 and up. For every hour that people read, they will receive an entry into a winter themed prize basket. Log minutes using ReadSquared. To read and see the complete events schedule, check out Wednesdays January 6 MDR newspaper edition.