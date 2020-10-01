The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library has several events planned for the spookiest and scariest month of the year–October.
To view upcoming events at the library, visit www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov. Residents can contact the library, by phone at 501-332-5441; via fax at 501-332-6679 and by email at hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com.
The library is located at 202 E. Third Street in Malvern.
Along with these special activities, the library also has curbside pick-up service available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.