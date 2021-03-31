The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library has scheduled events and activities for the public to enjoy during the entire month of April.
The library is presenting a April Bingo Card reading challenge April 1 through May 30. There are three age groups—age 11 and under, age 12 to 18 and age 19 and up. The staff request that participants log minutes and for every hour people read they will receive an entry for a chance to win a themed prize basket.
To view upcoming events at the library, go online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov.
To contact the library, please call 501-332-5441 or fax 501-332-6679. Individuals can also email: hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com. The library is located at 202 E. Third Street, in Malvern.
The library also provides curbside pick-up service available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The library is closed Sunday.
