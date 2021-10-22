Lil Lions Daycare, located at 3350 Finch Rd. in Bismarck. officially opened its den Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their location behind Bismarck Elementary School.
Owner Kimberly Stinson said daycare outside the home is sorely needed in this area. “It’s been needed for awhile, and when Covid hit, I pretty much had to quit my profession because I had my grandkids and there was no place for them to go that was safe.” Stinson is thrilled to now offer this service to the Bismarck community.
Read the full story in the Thursday edition of the Malvern Daily Record.