The Literacy Council of HSC, Inc. has a new location for operation located at 1135 East Page St. in Malvern. The READ Program/Literacy Council offers many educational services. The programs' services range from basic literacy for adults to peer-tutoring for children; English as a Second Language to learning differences screening.
Kathaleen Cole, director of the READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County remains dedicated to serve and has the opportunity to help individuals progress to enhance their level of reading.
