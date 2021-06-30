The DAISY Foundation recently awarded Sarah Hughes, a registered nurse at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County, with its DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Hughes, a native of Arkadelphia, has worked at the medical center in Malvern for one year. Prior to that, she worked for five years as a care coordinator at Baptist Health Arkadelphia Medical Clinic-A Service of Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia.
“I was shocked, honored and humbled to have been chosen to win the DAISY Award,” Hughes said. “It has been such a pleasure to be a nurse for Baptist Health and I am grateful for the opportunity to care for others. I am thankful that I got to care for this patient on one of their worst days and hope that I was able to spread a little love and light through my work.”
In the nomination letter for Hughes, a patient’s sister commended the nurse’s compassion when the patient arrived to the Emergency Department “barely able to make it inside to the check-in area and only able to voice that she needed a nurse before collapsing to the floor.”
“My sister told me that [Sarah] did not leave her side; held her hand, provided comfort and reassured her during such a terrifying time,” she wrote in part. “Upon my arrival, my sister was able to tell me the events leading up to me being notified and how great your staff was.”
Hughes received a congratulatory banner to be hung in her department until the next award is given, a plaque, a DAISY pin and a “Healer’s Touch” sculpture handcrafted in Zimbabwe.
The goal of the DAISY Foundation’s program is to inspire nurses to provide exemplary care and applaud them for their compassion and skill. Patients and their family members can nominate nurses who they feel deserve recognition for their outstanding care.
To nominate a Baptist Health nurse, visit daisyfoundation.org and click on the “Nominate Your Nurse” banner. Nomination letters can also be mailed to Attn: Jenny Nash, Central Staffing, at Baptist Health, 9601 Baptist Health Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205.
For 100 years, Baptist Health has delivered All Our Best in health care through Christian compassion and innovative services. Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 250 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community; over 100 primary and specialty care clinics; a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. It is also the largest private not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, providing care through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.