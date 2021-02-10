Because of forecasts predicting inclement weather, several local school districts have announced they are pivoting to virtual learning Thursday.
Officials at Glen Rose, Ouachita, Poyen, Magnet Cove and Malvern school districts have announced the change.
According to the Hot Spring County Department of Emergency Management, a large cold front is moving into the area bringing the potential for wintry precipitation.
The county is currently under a winter weather advisory. The advisory is in effect until noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.