The "Fingers Crossed for 2021" is the approach and motto the Arkansas Blood Institute has been taking into the new year to help save lives during blood drive events hosted in several local school districts in Hot Spring County.
This week, the Bloodmobile has traveled to Hot Spring County with several local donors giving blood. Malvern, Magnet Cove and Bismarck High Schools recently hosted blood drive events on their school campus.
Seniors who donated are eligible to apply for the Arkansas Blood Institute Local Scholarship. Read more details in Thursdays January 14 MDR newspaper edition.