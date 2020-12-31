The construction process for the new Magnet Cove Elementary school project continues to progress productively, according to Magnet Cove School District Superintendent Danny Thomas. While school is currently on the Christmas holiday break, plans for the new school remain on schedule.
The project has been an overwhelming experience for the Magnet Cove community. Thomas feels this new project will have an impact on the school district and everyone has worked hard to help make the process successful going into the 2021 new year. Read full details in Wednesdays December 30 MDR newspaper edition.