Recently, the Magnet Cove School Board members met for a construction meeting held with the architect, construction manager, and all subcontractors for the new elementary school. The construction process for the new Magnet Cove Elementary school project continues to progress while the 2020-2021 school year remains in session.
The summer of 2022 remains to be the target date for completion of the project, according to Danny Thomas, superintendent of Magnet Cove school district. He added, the new elementary school will be open for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. See more details in Fridays January 22 MDR newspaper edition.