Sweet Jana

Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring and Garland Counties is constantly looking for assistance and donations. One of their most recent calls for help involves Sweet Jana (pictured above) who has a golf ball sized lump behind her ear that has completely closed up her ear canal. She cannot hear and is in constant, severe pain.. Dr. Chris Bilby of Wagon Wheel Vet Clinic has accepted Jana as a patient. Dr. Bilby is the only vet in our area who has performed this very specialized surgery. Jana will be euthanized if the surgery is not carried through because of the severe pain and living limitations that the lump is causing her. Even with surgery, she will lose the hearing in her ear. However, she would be pain free and able to live a happy life. The surgery/hospital stay/meds will cost approx $1000. Stop Animal Cruelty is asking for donations for Jana directly to Wagon Wheel Vet Clinic via phone 501-622-3160. Animals like Jana are the ones that Magnet Cove is trying to help.

 Photo courtesy of Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring and Garland Counties

The Magnet Cove School District has taken animal care into their own hands. After fifth graders at the school expressed concern over how to help animals, the school lept into action.

Magnet Cove School district is collecting donations for two organizations in Hot Spring County: Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring and Garland Counties and the Malvern Animal Shelter.

These organizations work together to place animals in foster care and find animals a forever home.  The list of items that can be accepted for donations is below:

-Pedigree Adult and Puppy Food (must be Pedigree brand)

-Purina Kitten Chow

-Dog treats (any kind)

-Pill Pockets (a treat that makes it easy to give medicine)

-Cat toys (sorry no dog toys due to chewing hazards)

-Towels (used are fine) and small fleece blankets

-Bleach and laundry detergent

If you are able to donate any of these items, you may drop them off in the car rider line or send items to school with your child.  Magnet Cove will accept donations through Dec. 10.  If you have any questions, please contact Jan Whisenhunt  501-332-5468 ext 405, 501-337-9131, or  whisenj@magnetcove.k12.ar.us.

