The Magnet Cove School District has taken animal care into their own hands. After fifth graders at the school expressed concern over how to help animals, the school lept into action.
Magnet Cove School district is collecting donations for two organizations in Hot Spring County: Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring and Garland Counties and the Malvern Animal Shelter.
These organizations work together to place animals in foster care and find animals a forever home. The list of items that can be accepted for donations is below:
-Pedigree Adult and Puppy Food (must be Pedigree brand)
-Purina Kitten Chow
-Dog treats (any kind)
-Pill Pockets (a treat that makes it easy to give medicine)
-Cat toys (sorry no dog toys due to chewing hazards)
-Towels (used are fine) and small fleece blankets
-Bleach and laundry detergent
If you are able to donate any of these items, you may drop them off in the car rider line or send items to school with your child. Magnet Cove will accept donations through Dec. 10. If you have any questions, please contact Jan Whisenhunt 501-332-5468 ext 405, 501-337-9131, or whisenj@magnetcove.k12.ar.us.