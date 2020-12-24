The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation recently announced the winners of the 2020 Main Street Christmas Window Decorating Contest.
The Picket Fence Vintage Market was chosen as the Best Overall winner and received the display trophy along with $225—others
Country Garden Florist finished runner-up and received $175. The window decorator was Lauren Chandler.
Arkansas Yarn Co. was chosen as the winner of the Facebook People’s Choice and received $175. Read more details and see all of the winners in Thursdays December 24 MDR newspaper edition.