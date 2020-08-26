Maintenance to the underside of an overpass that crosses Interstate 30 near Rockport requires a temporary lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Read more details in Thursdays August 27 MDR newspaper edition.
Maintenance on Interstate 30 requires temporary lane closures near Rockport
Latest Headlines
- Staff tests voting machines ahead of Rockport election
- Local authorities capture wanted sex offender
- Hutchinson talks Laura, new COVID-19 cases
- Clover Camp held for local youngsters
- Entergy: Important storm and outage information
- Lady Lions golf take first, Lions fall to Centerpoint
- Malvern golf travels to Fountain Lake
- Maintenance on Interstate 30 requires temporary lane closures near Rockport
Popular Content
Articles
- Woman injured after driving off interstate bridge
- A Different Kind of Welcome: Despite pandemic, classrooms open for first day of school
- James, Malvern students reflect on returning to school
- Jones Mill Fun Park now open
- Malvern HS: Welcome to a new environment
- Beavers test skills against Hot Springs
- City’s old water tank demolished Wednesday
- Load ‘Em Up! CADC distributes USDA Commodities for Hot Spring County
- The Tribe shines for 18-point victory against Jessieville, 38-20 in scrimmage
- Entergy: Important storm and outage information
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.