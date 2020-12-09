The Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to utilize communication with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon at Malvern Water Works board room.
The council agreed to include a resolution to approve the 2021 City Budget, a resolution to approve the 2021 Malvern Water Works, a resolution to make additional payments on the bond issue and a resolution to approve the new police policy for the Malvern Police Department.
The council also agreed to include an ordinance pertaining to Morrison Park. The proposed ordinance will establish an agreement with the city of Malvern, Malvern Public Schools and Mangis Trust. Read more details in Wednesdays December 9 MDR newspaper edition.