The Malvern City Council will have its regular monthly finance/agenda meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online.
The public can join the agenda meeting via teleconference by going to the online link at https://bit.ly/2BtcxbG
The public can also find the online link for the meeting by going to the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov or on the city’s Facebook page.
Read more details and what the council approved in January in Saturdays January 30 MDR newspaper edition.