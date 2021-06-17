During their regular monthly meeting Monday, the Malvern City Council approved several items of old and new business via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to communicate with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon.
During the meeting, the council agreed to accept a bid for street preservation on Tanner, Porter and Rolling Hills locations. The council also accepted a bid for police mobile radios and approved a water service extension located on Old Military Road.
The council agreed to adopt a resolution approving of opening a new account for American Rescue Act monies.
Read more full story details in Wednesday's June 17 MDR newspaper edition.