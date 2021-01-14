The Malvern City Council held its first monthly council meeting of the new year Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online.
During the meeting, the council approved several items of new business that included one resolution. The council agreed to accept and adopt a resolution amending the 2021 budget—Nuisance Abatement.
For other items of new business the council also agreed to approve the low bid for construction of the new fire station; approved the purchase of a fire truck; approved the extension of water service on JJ Hughes Road and on Paris Lane.
Read more informative information from the meeting in Wednesdays January 13 MDR newspaper edition.