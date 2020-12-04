The Malvern City Council will have its regular monthly finance/agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be live streamed to following safety guidelines and protocol procedures enforced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson of social distancing and wearing a face covering or mask to help prevent of the coronavirus.
The public can join the agenda meeting via teleconference by going to the online link at https://bit.ly/2BtcxbG
The public can also find the online link for the meeting by going to the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov or Facebook page.
Until further notice, council meetings will be held via teleconference due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Read more details in Fridays December 4 MDR newspaper edition.