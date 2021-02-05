The Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda/finance meeting Monday virtually through the Teamup Microsoft web app communicate with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon.
The council agreed to include —a resolution pertaining to a fire truck lease. The council agreed to include a vote to abolish a Planning Commission ordinance N. 583 and 1097, amending 601 and 2013-04; and to also include an ordinance to reestablish the Planning Commission.
There was no old business to discuss during the meeting. Read more details from the meeting in Wednesday February 3 MDR newspaper edition.