The Malvern City Council met for its first monthly finance/ agenda meeting Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to utilize communication.
The council agreed to include four items of new businesses during the finance meeting— an audit of approval for Water Works; amend budget for Water Works; approve low bid on manhole rehab and approve low bid on collection system rehab.
For old business, the council agreed to have the third reading for an ordinance pertaining to amending the Ordinance No. 944 regulating service entrances.
