The Malvern City Council held its monthly council meeting Monday via teleconference. During the meeting, the council approved four items of business. The council agreed to accept an ordinance levying 2021 taxes following its third reading. The ordinance was introduced by the council and read by title only by City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft. The ordinance pertains to the city's general fund, police pension and relief and firemen's pension and relief.
For the new order of business, the council agreed to accept an ordinance allowing the city to purchase from Sourcewell Co-op Group, and also an ordinance authorizing an increase for the 27th payroll for elected officials for 2020. Both ordinances were introduced by the council and read by title only by Ashcraft. The council agreed to suspend the rules for its second and third readings by title only and to adopt the ordinances with an emergency clause.
For the final item of new business, the council agreed to accept a resolution amending a resolution 22-2019 and the 2020 budget to appropriate money for 2020 27th payroll. See more details in Wednesdays November 11 MDR newspaper edition.