The Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting Monday—the council voted to include several items of business to be placed on the agenda for its upcoming meeting November 9.
The council agreed to include —a resolution to amend budget for the 27th pay period, an ordinance of elected officials for the 27th pay period and a resolution to use Sourcewell Coop for purchasing.
The council also agreed to include an ordinance of levy taxes for its third reading for the year 2021 for the city's general fund, police pension and relief and firemen's pension and relief.
The public can visit the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov and Facebook page for updates and to find the link to tune in online during the meetings streamed on Youtube. See more details in Fridays November 6 MDR newspaper edition.