The Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to utilize communication with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon at Malvern Water Works board room.
The council voted to place several items of business on the agenda for its upcoming Oct. 13 meeting.
The council agreed to include a resolution declaring certain properties in the city of Malvern as unfit and unsafe structures—condemnation located on 1219 Fall Street. The council also voted to include the approval of federal audit, approve a 911 call center contract and the second reading of an ordinance to levy taxes for the year 2021 for the city's general fund, police pension and relief and firemen's pension and relief. Read more in Thursdays October 8 MDR newspaper edition.