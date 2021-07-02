The Malvern Fire Department has issued a friendly reminder for the residents of Malvern and guests to enjoy a safe Fourth of July celebration.
The City of Malvern authorized the sale and use of fireworks in 2018. As a reminder, the use of fireworks comes with some personal responsibility to ensure the safety of those celebrating and to limit disruption to our neighborhoods. First, fireworks must not be discharged past the 10 p.m. hour in accordance with the ordinance.
According to the city's ordinance involving firework usage, fireworks can use through July 10.
