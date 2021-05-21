The Malvern Fire Department water rescue team secured the safety of a few individuals canoeing during a water rescue emergency with the assistance of Malvern Police Department Sgt. Heath Dickson in the Ouachita River during this past Sunday.
The MFD rescue team was dispatched to the emergency around 4:29 p.m., then on scene by 4:35 p.m. where individuals, unfortunately, fell out of the canoe and were stranded on a small island and further down the river, according to the rescue report.
