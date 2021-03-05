Around 12:19 a.m. after midnight Wednesday morning, the Malvern Fire Department quickly responded to an emergency structure fire at a residence located at 518 McHenry Street.
According to Malvern CFEI Fire Marshal Chris Brewster, occupants had evacuated the residence when fire crews arrived.
Brewster mentioned the fire was smoldering and the cause of the fire incident was undetermined after the investigation.
Crews cleared the scene around 2 a.m.
Following the fire incident, there were no injuries sustained or reported.