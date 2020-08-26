The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library is thrilled to announce it has been selected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant. See how the grant will benefit the Library in Wednesdays August 26 MDR newspaper edition.
Malvern Hot Spring County Library selected as a 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grantee
Latest Headlines
- Entergy: Important storm and outage information
- Lady Lions golf take first, Lions fall to Centerpoint
- Malvern golf travels to Fountain Lake
- Maintenance on Interstate 30 requires temporary lane closures near Rockport
- Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update at ASUTR
- Malvern Hot Spring County Library selected as a 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grantee
- Panthers impress productively in scrimmage victory against Two Rivers, 46-6
- Lady Leopards open season against Hot Springs
Popular Content
Articles
- Woman injured after driving off interstate bridge
- Jones Mill Fun Park now open
- Malvern HS: Welcome to a new environment
- James, Malvern students reflect on returning to school
- A Different Kind of Welcome: Despite pandemic, classrooms open for first day of school
- Beavers test skills against Hot Springs
- City’s old water tank demolished Wednesday
- Load ‘Em Up! CADC distributes USDA Commodities for Hot Spring County
- Meth, cash recovered during bust
- The Tribe shines for 18-point victory against Jessieville, 38-20 in scrimmage
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.