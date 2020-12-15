The Malvern Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Andre Dantoni Luton Jr. The MPD is actively searching for the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 13, in the area of Church St.
Andre Luton is wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Battery 1st and Criminal Attempt Capital Murder. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach him.
If anyone has any information on the location of this suspect please contact The Malvern Police Department at 911 or 501-332-3636, email tips to Police@malvernar.gov, or contact the MPD through their Facebook page.
The investigation is ongoing.
