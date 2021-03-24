The Malvern High School recently announced important details pertaining to the graduation commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021.
According to details posted on the MHS Facebook, "In order to abide by the CDC COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, and to accommodate as many friends and family as possible, the Malvern High School 2021 graduation has been moved to the David Alpe Field in Claude Mann Stadium. In the case of inclement weather, the graduation will be hosted in the Leopard Center.
Graduation is scheduled for May 21 beginning at 7 p.m., and will be held inside the Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
Read more details in Saturdays March 20 MDR newspaper edition.