Teeter drive

Denny Teeter of Teeter Chevrolet made a trip to Malvern Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 24 to find out which grade of students won top prize for their participation in a campus-wide food drive, sponsored by Teeter’s.

Students brought in assorted cereal and canned food items from Wednesday, Oct.12 through Friday, Oct. 21, with the understanding that the grade with the most donations by cumulative weight would be treated to a movie, popcorn and soda at VIP Cinema in Hot Springs, courtesy of Teeter Chevrolet.

