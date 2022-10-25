Denny Teeter of Teeter Chevrolet made a trip to Malvern Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 24 to find out which grade of students won top prize for their participation in a campus-wide food drive, sponsored by Teeter’s.
Students brought in assorted cereal and canned food items from Wednesday, Oct.12 through Friday, Oct. 21, with the understanding that the grade with the most donations by cumulative weight would be treated to a movie, popcorn and soda at VIP Cinema in Hot Springs, courtesy of Teeter Chevrolet.
As Denny Teeter explained when he visited MES shortly before the food drive kicked off, "My mom was a school teacher so I understand how much teachers and counselors do to help support their kiddos. It's really important to me that the school pantries have the food they need to help students who need some help on the weekends. The guys and I will be spinning the wheel every month or two to see what other school district we can help. We've been blessed with a good couple of years and I hope other businesses will step up and give back to our communities."
The campuswide effort brought in a total of 6,877 individual items donated, which was equivalent to 114,306.5 ounces. After all items were counted and weighed, the 1st-grade students were determined to be the big winners. They collectively donated 3,005 items for the cause, weighing 56,609.53 ounces.
And the best news, as stated by MES Counselor Stephanie Sawyer, is that everything collected through the food drive will directly benefit MES students.
“We have a food backpack program, ‘Backpacks for Kids’ program,” Sawyer said. “We’re going to use the food to supplement that program, and then, like, throughout the week we even have kiddos that come in that are hungry and stuff, so instead of waiting until Friday with the Backpack program, we’ll just send it home kind of as-needed with our kids.”
Thanks to Teeter’s, the entire first grade will now be treated to soda, popcorn and a great time at the movies on Nov. 9 at VIP Cinema. Second grade brought in the second-highest collection totals, with 33,892.47 ounces by weight and 2,172 individual items donated during the collection window. Fourth grade brought in 1,035 items totaling 15,607.21 ounces; third grade brought in 311 items totaling 4,228.91 ounces; and Kindergarten brought in 274 items with a total weight of 3,968.38 ounces.