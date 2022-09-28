The Malvern School District held its monthly school board meeting Monday evening. The regular course of business included the approval of the Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2022 and the adoption of the budget outlined for 2022-23, as well as approval of the annual ADE Statement of Assurance “for Program under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by Every Student Succeeds Act.”
All related documentation to the various reports listed above, as well as the minutes from this and previous meetings of the MSD School Board, are available to the public through the MSD website at www.malvernleopards.org.
The real highlight of the meeting was this month’s crop of awards bestowed on outstanding students within the district. Superintendent Brian Golden, and Director of School Improvement Velda Keeney read the complete list of student winners and presented those in attendance with certificates and monetary rewards for being named Student of the Month in their respective grades.
Awards were also given out to students receiving high marks on their ACT tests and/or high scores on tests in various AP classes.
Golden said that school officials had been going to each campus to hand out the honors because of the pandemic, but they are happy to be inviting the award-winning students to the monthly meetings once again.
“The Leopard Foundation is great about paying $25 gift certificates and providing a gift package for each of our Students of the Month, who are elected by their teachers at each grade level each month,” Golden said. “We have a form we fill out, and they have to perform Passion, Pride or Excellence—whether students are in their classroom work, or with citizenship or other means.”
The Leopard Foundation also awards students for receiving a 27 or better on their ACT, as well as students who earn college credit by making a 3 or higher in one of the qualifying AP classes.
Along with several students honored for exemplary test scores, the following students were recognized as being their grade’s Student of the Month:
Kindergarten—Brennan Adams
6th Grade—Sa’Mariya Highsmith
7th Grade—William (Jake) Stafford
The Annual Report to the Public will be read at the next MSD School Board meeting, which takes place Oct. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the main administrative building, across from the high school gym. For more information, call 501-332-7500.