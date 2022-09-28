Malvern students Sept.

The Malvern School District held its monthly school board meeting Monday evening. The regular course of business included the approval of the Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2022 and the adoption of the budget outlined for 2022-23, as well as approval of the annual ADE Statement of Assurance “for Program under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by Every Student Succeeds Act.”

All related documentation to the various reports listed above, as well as the minutes from this and previous meetings of the MSD School Board, are available to the public through the MSD website at www.malvernleopards.org.

