In honor of National Armed Forces Day, EAST Lab students from Ms. Angela Greene's fifth grade class at Wilson Intermediate School in Malvern has organized an Armed Forces Day Parade for local veterans in the community Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will be a drive-through parade which starts at the location of the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County, then travels along 1840 W. Moline to 614 W. Moline Street and ending at Wilson Intermediate School.
Local veterans who wish to participate, please contact Greene and reserve a place by calling 501-332-6452 or email agreene@malvernleopards.org
For more details read Thursdays May 13 MDR newspaper edition.