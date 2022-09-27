Earlier this month, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced appointments to several boards and commissions within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas agriculture industry. The appointments are as follows:
Arkansas State Plant Board:
Earlier this month, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced appointments to several boards and commissions within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas agriculture industry. The appointments are as follows:
Arkansas State Plant Board:
Samuel Stuckey, Clarkedale. Term expires March 17, 2024.
Arkansas Wine Producers Council:
Daniel O’Shea, Greenbrier. Term Expires March 1, 2025.
Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters:
Jennifer Cook, Greenbrier. Term expires July 18, 2023.
Arkansas Beef Council:
Sharon Casey, Malvern. Term expires March 30, 2025.
Caleb Plyer, Hope. Term expires March 30, 2025.
Robert Campbell, Witt Springs. Term expires March 30, 2025.
Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board:
Jacob Appleberry, McGhee. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Kenny Falwell, Newport. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Jason Felton, Marianna. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Matt Gammill, Tyronza. Term expires July 1, 2023.
Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board:
Dick Baxter, Cabot. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Brad Graham, Portland. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Kenny Francis, Corning. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Steve Kueter, Paragould. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board:
Shannon Davis, Bono. Term expires June 30, 2024.
West Higginbothom, Marianna. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Rusty Smith, Des Arc. Term expires June 30, 2024.
John Freeman, Dumas. Term expires June 30, 2023.
Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board:
Joe Christian, Jonesboro. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Jay Coker, Stuttgart. Term expires June 30, 2024.
John King, Helena. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Roger Pohlner, Fisher. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board:
Herrick Norcross, Tyronza. Term expires June 30, 2023.
Adam Cloninger, Keo. Term expires June 30, 2023.
Terrance Scott, Cotton Plant. Term expires June 30, 2023.
Kenneth Clark, Newport. Term expires June 30, 2023.
Jack Evans, Carlisle. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Dusty Hoskyn, England. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Chris Shaefers, Conway. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Find the full list of appointments at governor.arkansas.gov/news-media/press-releases/governor-asa-hutchinson-announces-appointments-220909.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/.
