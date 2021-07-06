According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, a Hot Spring County man was killed and a Malvern woman was injured during a vehicle accident Saturday in Saline County.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Interstate 30 at Exit 116.
Both people were in a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling eastbound on Interstate 30. Desani Neal, 22, of Hot Springs, was the driver and Hannah Richmond, 19, of Malvern was the passenger.
