A Malvern woman was killed in a head-on collision at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 67 south, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Pamela Gloyne, 65, of Malvern, was driving north in a 2001 Buick when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle head on. Gloyne was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earl Blake, 65, and Sharon Blake, 61, both of Arkadelphia, were injured during the crash and taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report.
The ASP trouper noted in the report that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
This accident was the first fatal accident Arkansas State Police have responded to for the month of April.