The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library has scheduled events and activities for the public to enjoy during the entire month of March. The library is presenting a March reading challenge March 1 through 31.
There are three age groups—age 10 and under, age 11 to 18 and age 19 and up. The staff request that participants log minutes and for every hour they read they will receive an entry for a chance to win a themed prize basket.
To log minutes—visit http://midarkansas.readsquared.com/ or search for ReadSquared in a device’s app store. Then, search for Mid Arkansas Regional Library.
To view upcoming events at the library, go online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov. To contact the library, please call 501-332-5441 or fax 501-332-6679. Staff can be reached by email: hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com. The library is located at 202 E. Third Street, in Malvern.
For full schedule events and activities, read Saturdays February 27 MDR newspaper edition.