Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell announced on October 20 a Hot Spring County jury convicted Jeffery Earl Matlock, 37, of possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B Felony; domestic battery in the second degree, a Class C felony and terroristic threatening in the first degree, a Class D felony.  

Officers and detectives with the Malvern Police Department investigated the case and submitted the file for prosecution.  The case was presented to the jury by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Weber and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock.

