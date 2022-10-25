Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell announced on October 20 a Hot Spring County jury convicted Jeffery Earl Matlock, 37, of possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B Felony; domestic battery in the second degree, a Class C felony and terroristic threatening in the first degree, a Class D felony.
Officers and detectives with the Malvern Police Department investigated the case and submitted the file for prosecution. The case was presented to the jury by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Weber and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock.
The jury found the defendant guilty of threatening to kill his girlfriend while he beat her in the head with a flashlight. The jury also found the defendant guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Howell.
The defendant has eight previous felony convictions from Boone and Carroll Counties and the state of Missouri. The defendant’s previous convictions are aggravated robbery (two counts), aggravated assault, fleeing, robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by certain persons (two counts).
The Honorable Stephen Shirron presided over the trial and followed the sentence recommendation of the jury.
Matlock was sentenced to a total of 29 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, 17 of which will be served day for day due to his previous possession of a firearm by certain persons convictions.
Matlock was immediately taken into custody by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department at the conclusion of the trial to begin serving his sentence.