The Malvern City Council met for its first monthly finance/ agenda meeting Tuesday at the First Baptist Church Life Center in Malvern.
The council agreed to include five items of new businesses during the agenda meeting—appointment of Planning Commission Members—one person from Ward 2; re-appointment of expired Airport Commission Members—one person from any area in the city; re-appointment of expired Civil Service Commission Members—one person from Ward 1; and re-appointment of expired Parks Committee Members—one person from Ward 4.
