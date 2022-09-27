Midway Daze

The Midway Daze community event, presented by T.H.E. Events & Planning, took place this past Saturday at the Ouachita School complex.

The daylong event hosted numerous local businesses, politicians and emergency responders who came to meet and greet the public. Small businesses brought their wares for public purchase, politicians were on-hand to introduce themselves and their platforms, and the heroes from LifeNet arrived in their awesome helicopter, which they use in emergency situations to transport injured parties quickly to the nearest health facility.

