A total of 2,971 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hot Spring County with 2,851 cases being confirmed, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There are 201 total active cases with 167 being confirmed.
The number of deaths have not changed and remains at 42; 2,678 total recoveries have been reported.
In the past 24 hours, 2,212 additional cases have been reported across the state and 1,507 have been confirmed.
Top counties for new counties include Pulaski with 285, Benton with 166, Washington with 158, Craighead with 119 and Faulkner with 84.
Ten additional deaths were reported bringing the total to 2,522.
Fourteen additional people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 1,088.
“I expected the return to higher case numbers today, and all indications are that the number will continue to be high through the week. With COVID-19 virus in every area of the state (and nation), we need to double our efforts to follow public health guidelines,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a daily update Wednesday.
The governor is set to host a press conference at 3 p.m. today to provide more information about new Centers for Disease Control guidance involving quarantine.