As of Wednesday, officially 778 absentee ballots have been mailed out for the 2020 November General Election, according to Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette. She noted, her office staff have received more than 200 ballots back from registered voters.
October 27 is the deadline for county clerks to receive absentee ballot applications by mail, fax, or electronic mail for the general election.
Boyette said this has been the most absentee ballots received for an election during her term as the county clerk. Read more in Thursdays October 8 MDR newspaper edition.